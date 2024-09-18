United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Stock Price Down 3.3%

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.39 and last traded at $15.39. 77,525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 644,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.92.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

The stock has a market cap of $919.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average is $12.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 68.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 87.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

