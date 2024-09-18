United Oil & Gas (LON:UOG) Trading Down 13.1%

United Oil & Gas Plc (LON:UOG – Get Free Report) was down 13.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00). Approximately 46,197,898 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 236% from the average daily volume of 13,743,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.19. The firm has a market cap of £1.74 million, a P/E ratio of 165.00 and a beta of 1.66.

United Oil & Gas Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom, Egypt, Europe, and Latin America. The company holds interests in the Abu Sennan concession located in the Western Desert region of onshore Egypt; the Maria license located in the Central North Sea, and the Walton Morant license located in offshore Jamaica.

