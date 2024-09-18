United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,601,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 880,999 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.38% of United States Steel worth $287,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth $200,952,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 4,305.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,634,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,870 shares during the last quarter. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,529,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,338,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,638,000 after purchasing an additional 838,653 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on X shares. Glj Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.57 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Steel in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on United States Steel from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.76.

United States Steel stock opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.78.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.93%. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 5.87%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

