Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 142 ($1.88) target price on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

SHED stock opened at GBX 125.69 ($1.66) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £479.17 million, a P/E ratio of -898.57 and a beta of 0.82. Urban Logistics REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 98.10 ($1.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 131 ($1.73). The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 121.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 118.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a GBX 4.35 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Urban Logistics REIT’s previous dividend of $3.25. Urban Logistics REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5,714.29%.

In related news, insider Bruce Anderson acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £27,370 ($36,155.88). 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

