Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Trading 4.1% Higher

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.49 and last traded at $37.49. 75,390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,739,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URBN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.30.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Urban Outfitters

In related news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,303,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 11,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $413,951.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,303,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,825.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 924 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

