US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on USFD. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on US Foods from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their target price on US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Get US Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on USFD

US Foods Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE USFD traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.86. The stock had a trading volume of 761,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,540. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.66. US Foods has a 1 year low of $35.66 and a 1 year high of $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.73.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $579,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,225.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Foods

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,316,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of US Foods by 46.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,550,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,069,000 after buying an additional 2,064,321 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 371.2% in the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 1,866,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,905,000 after buying an additional 1,470,630 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,019,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,336,000 after acquiring an additional 796,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in US Foods by 175.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,090,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,764,000 after acquiring an additional 694,999 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.