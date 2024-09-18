Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) was down 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.28 and last traded at $26.28. Approximately 1,309 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 12,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.94.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valhi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.69 million, a P/E ratio of 1,347.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.41. Valhi had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $559.70 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,600.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valhi stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.41% of Valhi worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

