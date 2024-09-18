ValiRx (LON:VAL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.60

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.70 ($0.02), with a volume of 2493828 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.83 ($0.02).

ValiRx Trading Down 6.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £2.25 million, a P/E ratio of -91.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.92.

ValiRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ValiRx plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oncology therapeutics and companion diagnostics in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, a short peptide that has completed Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VAL401, a reformulation of anti-psychotic drug risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of end-stage non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ValiRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ValiRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.