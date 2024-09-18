Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.10

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.10 and last traded at $24.94, with a volume of 903567 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.81.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Van Eck Merk Gold Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 50,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 54,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter.

About Van Eck Merk Gold Trust

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

