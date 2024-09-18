VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.27

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.27 and last traded at $29.27, with a volume of 181098 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.24.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1501 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,933,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,000 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,732,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,964,000 after acquiring an additional 860,132 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $21,998,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2,993.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 557,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,778,000 after purchasing an additional 539,494 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,510,000.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

