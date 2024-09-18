VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.27

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.27 and last traded at $29.27, with a volume of 181098 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.24.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1501 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Trading of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF
About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF
The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Stocks to Take Advantage of Rising Gold Prices
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.