Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Hits New 52-Week High at $83.43

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.43 and last traded at $83.41, with a volume of 344432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.32.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.92.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarity Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 97,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.