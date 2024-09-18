Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Hits New 1-Year High at $182.87

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $182.87 and last traded at $182.19, with a volume of 260229 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $179.28.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 371.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

