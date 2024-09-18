Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Hits New 1-Year High at $111.02

Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $111.02 and last traded at $110.36, with a volume of 238131 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.95.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Financials ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $10,902,000. Creekside Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $962,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 102,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after acquiring an additional 11,447 shares during the period. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,661,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.