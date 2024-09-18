Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Hits New 12-Month High at $124.19

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $124.19 and last traded at $123.53, with a volume of 88813 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.55.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.09 and a 200 day moving average of $118.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2,513.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 819,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,215,000 after purchasing an additional 787,704 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,249,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,742,000 after acquiring an additional 628,889 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,131.2% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 446,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,410,000 after purchasing an additional 410,621 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,759,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,575,000 after acquiring an additional 314,458 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 13,428.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 315,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,830,000 after buying an additional 312,884 shares during the period.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

