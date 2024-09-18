Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Bought by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 69.5% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,957.1% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $70.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $55.06 and a twelve month high of $71.11.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

