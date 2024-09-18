Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.97

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.97 and last traded at $45.81, with a volume of 108844 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.60.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNQI. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

