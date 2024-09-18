Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Sets New 52-Week High at $72.96

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.96 and last traded at $72.72, with a volume of 240583 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.17.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.48 and a 200-day moving average of $69.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 451,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,064,000 after acquiring an additional 261,660 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,750,000 after purchasing an additional 235,522 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 47.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 485,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,242,000 after buying an additional 156,481 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $10,461,000. Finally, Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,802,000.

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

