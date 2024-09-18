Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLV. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 751.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 412.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.55. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $76.87.
About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
