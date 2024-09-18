Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,868,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $16,222,000. Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $661,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 103,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 54,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $62.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.65. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $63.41.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.