Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Sets New 52-Week High at $206.81

Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $206.81 and last traded at $206.18, with a volume of 19214 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $205.27.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.68.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Materials ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 35.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,000.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.