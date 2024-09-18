Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $239.63

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $239.63 and last traded at $238.99, with a volume of 122147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $237.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $231.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

