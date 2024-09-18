Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.57

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.57 and last traded at $47.56, with a volume of 946343 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.45.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.67.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.154 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134,995,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,157,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,614 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,115,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,826,000 after buying an additional 659,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,055,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,512,000 after buying an additional 79,124 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,292,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,996,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,841,000 after acquiring an additional 143,135 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.