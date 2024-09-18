Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.57

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.57 and last traded at $47.56, with a volume of 946343 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.45.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.67.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.154 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.