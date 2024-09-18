Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $94.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.72. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.85 and a 1 year high of $98.46.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.