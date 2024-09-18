Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Hits New 52-Week High at $79.51

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $79.51 and last traded at $79.40, with a volume of 2467607 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.38.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.47 and a 200-day moving average of $77.52.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,892,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 317,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,570,000 after purchasing an additional 15,275 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,842,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,126 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.