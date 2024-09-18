Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.33

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.33 and last traded at $49.25, with a volume of 546750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.25.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.25.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.444 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
