Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Hits New 52-Week High at $238.14

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $238.14 and last traded at $235.90, with a volume of 400153 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $233.65.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.58. The company has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27,056.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,623,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,032,000 after buying an additional 1,617,722 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,429,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,705,000 after acquiring an additional 645,835 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $85,800,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,968,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,196,000 after buying an additional 346,493 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.