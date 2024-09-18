Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $201.58

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $201.58 and last traded at $200.96, with a volume of 377958 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $198.06.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.46. The company has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

