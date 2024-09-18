Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $95.65

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $95.65 and last traded at $94.91, with a volume of 16432 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.04.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $920.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVOV. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,387,000 after buying an additional 46,239 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 38.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 105,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after buying an additional 29,316 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,790,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $657,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

