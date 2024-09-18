Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIOO. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $106.61 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $80.90 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.35 and a 200-day moving average of $100.45.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

