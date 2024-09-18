Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.17

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.17 and last traded at $51.12, with a volume of 2245948 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.35.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.