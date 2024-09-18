Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Hits New 52-Week High at $75.67

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.67 and last traded at $75.42, with a volume of 4841217 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.54.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.61.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
