Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Hits New 52-Week High at $75.67

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.67 and last traded at $75.42, with a volume of 4841217 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.54.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.61.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,438,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691,058 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 17,898,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482,025 shares in the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $472,909,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253,040 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 789.9% in the 4th quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 6,896,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,248,000 after buying an additional 6,121,670 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.