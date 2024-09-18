Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the August 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BNDW traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.61. The stock had a trading volume of 30,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,946. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $70.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.55.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total World Bond ETF
About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF
The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total World Bond ETF
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.