Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the August 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDW traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.61. The stock had a trading volume of 30,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,946. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $70.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.55.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 117.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 52,721 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 77.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 38.0% during the second quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 40.3% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

