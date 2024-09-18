Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUSB. Anson Capital Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 18,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 60,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,085,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,651,000 after buying an additional 578,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 47.9% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 38,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604 shares during the period.

Shares of VUSB stock opened at $49.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day moving average is $49.51.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

