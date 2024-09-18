Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 167.37% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vera Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Vera Therapeutics stock opened at $40.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 21.43, a current ratio of 21.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.08. Vera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $50.78.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $585,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crestline Management LP increased its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 60,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 14,689 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vera Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 170,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 34,381 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,087,000. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,142,000 after buying an additional 694,286 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

