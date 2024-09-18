Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Cut to C$17.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$20.67.

VET stock opened at C$13.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.30. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$11.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of C$2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.62.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.95). The company had revenue of C$478.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$514.63 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.83% and a negative net margin of 45.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 1.9130435 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.50%.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.54 per share, with a total value of C$67,700.00. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

