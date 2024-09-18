Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $90.26 and last traded at $88.61. 2,017,235 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 8,502,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.13.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.54 and its 200-day moving average is $85.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.20, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,254.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,632,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,225,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the second quarter worth $1,649,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,553,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,013,000 after purchasing an additional 340,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.