VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na trimmed its stake in shares of VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in VF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in VF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,241,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,951,000 after buying an additional 590,434 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in VF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in VF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in VF by 785.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 62,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 55,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in VF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,059,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $250,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 230,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,843,972.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53. VF Corporation has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $20.69.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. VF had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. VF’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VF Corporation will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

VF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on VFC. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on VF from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on VF from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of VF from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of VF from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VF presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.81.

About VF

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

