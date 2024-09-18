Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC) Sets New 52-Week High at $102.50

Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 102.50 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 101.50 ($1.34), with a volume of 191413 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.50 ($1.34).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 132 ($1.74) price target on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Victorian Plumbing Group Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Victorian Plumbing Group

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 95.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 88.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £363.16 million, a P/E ratio of 2,787.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, insider Mark Radcliffe sold 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.32), for a total value of £2,700,000 ($3,566,710.70). 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Victorian Plumbing Group

Victorian Plumbing Group plc operates as an online retailer of bathroom products and accessories in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Skelmersdale, the United Kingdom.

