Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC) Sets New 52-Week High at $102.50

Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 102.50 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 101.50 ($1.34), with a volume of 191413 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.50 ($1.34).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 132 ($1.74) price target on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.
In other news, insider Mark Radcliffe sold 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.32), for a total value of £2,700,000 ($3,566,710.70). 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Victorian Plumbing Group plc operates as an online retailer of bathroom products and accessories in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Skelmersdale, the United Kingdom.
