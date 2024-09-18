Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 51,338 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,338 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Resideo Technologies worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,700,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,177,000 after acquiring an additional 193,351 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,610,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,402,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,153 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,312,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,681,000 after buying an additional 17,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 516,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,718,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.64. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 2.07. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $23.43.

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.20. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

