Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,546,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $274.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.43. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $280.45.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Transactions at Piper Sandler Companies

In other news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 12,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.63, for a total value of $3,004,017.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,883,279.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.92, for a total value of $472,944.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,556.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 12,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.63, for a total transaction of $3,004,017.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,883,279.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,936,252. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

