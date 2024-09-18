Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 92,210 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 112.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,210 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of The GEO Group worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,012,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,624,000 after purchasing an additional 63,101 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The GEO Group by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 234.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 16,633 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The GEO Group news, EVP Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman George C. Zoley purchased 100,000 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $1,222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,800,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,447,046.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $43,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The GEO Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The GEO Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $607.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

Further Reading

