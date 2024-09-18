Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Daktronics worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DAKT. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Daktronics by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Daktronics by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics during the first quarter valued at $109,000. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Daktronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $15.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.24 million, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Daktronics ( NASDAQ:DAKT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $215.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.28 million. Daktronics had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Daktronics, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Daktronics news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 8,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $123,348.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 208,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,793.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $208,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,351,946.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 8,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $123,348.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 208,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,793.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,811 shares of company stock valued at $692,532 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAKT. Singular Research upgraded Daktronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

