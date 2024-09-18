Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,309 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPSC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,347,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $803,798,000 after acquiring an additional 58,525 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,227,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,950,000 after purchasing an additional 28,970 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 843,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,397 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 597,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,508,000 after buying an additional 17,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SPS Commerce by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,802 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,527,000 after buying an additional 7,179 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPSC opened at $192.18 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.96 and a 12 month high of $218.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.53.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPSC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities cut SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $205.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.25.

In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $657,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,531.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $657,197.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,531.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $402,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,735 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

