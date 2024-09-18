Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.41 Million Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Ingles Markets worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 550,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,220,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,872,000 after acquiring an additional 23,854 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ingles Markets by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 231,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 107,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 65,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingles Markets

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 5,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $401,386.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IMKTA stock opened at $73.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.26. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $67.10 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.70.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 7.12%.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.