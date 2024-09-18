Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,862,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,854 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,609,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,846 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,539,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,673,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,679,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,714 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth about $32,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $40.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.83. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $41.41. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.76.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.18). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

Several research firms recently commented on AMH. Barclays decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

