Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 494.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

nVent Electric Price Performance

NVT opened at $66.56 on Wednesday. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $86.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.38.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $880.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.89 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other nVent Electric news, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 7,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.71 per share, with a total value of $497,161.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,572.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 7,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.71 per share, for a total transaction of $497,161.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,572.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $496,662.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,832.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.