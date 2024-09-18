Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.80 Million Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 106,449 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 16.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 53,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 10.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 82.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSCC stock opened at $51.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 1.38. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $87.87.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $124.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.17 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.08.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,008,698.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,771.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,008,698.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,771.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $60,343.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,919 shares in the company, valued at $730,732.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

