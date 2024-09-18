Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,569 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1,372.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Donaldson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Donaldson stock opened at $71.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $78.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.36 and a 200-day moving average of $72.91.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $2,668,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,710.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.