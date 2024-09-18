Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,537,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,572,000. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,619,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,346,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bel Fuse in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,803,000. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

Bel Fuse stock opened at $68.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.34. Bel Fuse Inc. has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $76.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.57.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $133.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.27 million. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BELFB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Capmk raised Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Bel Fuse from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

