Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 13,512 Shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 164,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,512 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.81% of Park Aerospace worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,941,000. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its position in Park Aerospace by 33.3% during the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 409,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 102,119 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 1,704.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,644 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 3.7% in the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 459,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 16,512 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Aerospace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Park Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Park Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PKE opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $276.82 million, a P/E ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average is $14.13. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $16.96.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.97 million for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 12.15%.

Park Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.14%.

About Park Aerospace

(Free Report)

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.